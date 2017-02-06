Man opens fire on sheriff’s deputies

A man was arrested early Monday morning after shooting at Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies from a window in a house in Bradenton
Mark Davis, 34, exited the house holding a pistol and what appeared to be a rifle after a one-hour standoff with deputies that began about 3:56 a.m. Monday and ended with Davis’ arrest and no injuries, according to a sheriff’s office release.
Davis will be charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, the release states.
The incident began when a report of random shooting was called into the sheriff’s office. While deputies were on the way to the 3600 block cof 29th Street East, a second call came in from Davis where he made threatening statements, according to the release.
After arriving at the house, deputies tried to get Davis to answer the front door but no one answered. A moment later deputies heard a gunshot from inside the house.
Deputies tried unsuccessfully to get Davis to answer his phone and 10 minutes later Davis began to fire at deputies from a window on the south side of the residence, causing deputies to take cover and return fire.
Davis finally came through the front door, leaving three other people in a different part of the house uninjured, the release states.
