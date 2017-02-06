Crime

February 6, 2017 9:01 AM

They were childhood friends. But now one is dead and the other may be headed to prison.

By Marc R. Masferrer

mmasferrer@bradenton.com

Sarasota

A 20-year-old was convicted manslaughter in the shooting death of a childhood friend in 2015, according to Sarasota police.

A jury on Friday found Devontae Robinson guilty of manslaughter and tampering with evidence, in connection to the July 11, 2005, slaying of 18-year-old Quenton Spears

On the day of the shooting, police responded to the Family Inn, 4807 N. Tamiami Trail, for a suspicious incident that turned out to be a shooting. Robinson shot Spears during what appeared to be a verbal dispute, according to a police report.

Robinson, who was then 18, and Spears grew up as childhood friends, according to police.

Robinson will be sentenced next month.

