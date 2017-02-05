Man, woman fall asleep on couch in Palmetto residence. When he wakes up, her ex is standing over them ready to attack

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Stephen Kelly, 43, on a warrant for attempted murder after an incident with his ex-girlfriend and another man Saturday in the 4400 block of Third Avenue West.
About 9:30 p.m., Rick Tatum Jr., 42, and Leslie Ann Vasquez, 35, were asleep on the couch when Tatum woke up to find Kelly standing over them, according to a report from the MCSO.
Kelly then started attacking them, stabbing Tatum in the side and striking Vasquez, according to the MCSO report. Kelly then fled the residence. Both victims were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to the MCSO.
Kelly was arrested shortly before noon Sunday in Pinellas County.
