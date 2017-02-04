Man arrested after rampage through Manatee neighborhood

A 32-year-old man is facing charges of burglary, battery and resisting arrest after a late-night rampage in a Bayshore Gardens neighborhood, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deputies were summoned at about 11 p.m. when residents in the 6000 block of Arlene Way reported that a suspect, later identified as Michael R. Cote, was “banging on doors yelling and screaming things that made no sense,” according to the release.
Cote attempted to take a grill off the back porch of one residence, and he then smashed a window at a neighboring home and attempted to enter the dwelling, which was occupied by an 80-year-old resident, the release said.
Neighbors, who had come outside to investigate the commotion, told deputies that Cote began smashing objects against sheds and homes and also threw a chair at a 68 year-old-resident, who was struck in the arm and slightly injured.
A 60-year-old neighbor then confronted Cote and retrieved a gun.
At that point, Cote charged at the armed neighbor, who told investigators that he fired the gun once into the ground “to scare” Cote, the release said.
Cote fled as deputies arrived and gave chase. Officers deployed a stun gun, causing Cote to fall to the ground and be taken into custody, the release said.
He was being held under $9,000 bond at the Manatee County jail.
Tom Alberts: 941-745-7040, @alberts_tom
