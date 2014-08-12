Former contract employee charged with sexually assaulting teens at Palmetto Youth Academy

1:47 Two former Bradenton police employees charged with stealing nearly $30,000 Pause

0:44 Video shows gunmen who robbed store

1:37 Trump wants to speed up NAFTA renegotiation

2:01 Helistop at The Concession wins support of Manatee County Commission

0:44 Dramatic video shows lava streaming into ocean from Hawaii volcano

2:57 The memorable brands that are passing on a Super Bowl 51 commercial

1:00 So you wanna be in health care? HOSA Competition challenges future practitioners.

0:44 Race boats in action at the 2015 Bradenton Area Riverwalk Regatta

0:46 Golf Tips: Driving for power and accuracy