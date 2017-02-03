Feds: 5 suspects busted for trafficking heroin, methamphetamine

Five suspects have been indicted on federal charges of conspiring to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin and more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Francisco “Flaco” Avellaneda-Hernandez, 28, of Bradenton; Gonzalo “Gordo” Delarosa, 24, of Bradenton; Glenn Olvera, 25, of Sarasota; Sergio David “Chavo” “Chilango” Gutierrez-Olmos, 36, of Bradenton; and Alexis “Alex” Hernandez, 53, of Atlanta, were each charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine and more than one kilogram of heroin, according to a federal indictment unsealed this week.
If convicted on all counts, each suspect faces up to life in federal prison, with a minimum mandatory term of 10 years.
Prosecutors announced the indictments in a news release Thursday afternoon.
The conspiracy to traffic heroin and methamphetamine took place between April 13 and Nov. 15, according to the indictment.
In addition to being charged with the drug conspiracy, Avellaneda-Hernandez, Delarosa, Gutierrez-Olmos and Olvera were indicted on separate counts of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation entitled “Amarillo Sky” was a joint effort by the Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol; the Manatee, Pasco, Hardee and Polk counties sheriff’s offices; and the Lakeland, Plant City and New York City police departments. The case will be prosecuted by Tampa-based Assistant U.S. Attorney Dan Baeza.
“It is part of our continuing crackdown and working with the federal agencies on drug cases,” Manatee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Dave Bristow said.
Olvera was currently serving probation for an attempted child abuse conviction out of Manatee County and possession of meth and possession of cocaine convictions out of Okeechobee County.
