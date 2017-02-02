13 years after she killed pedestrian in hit-and-run and was deported, woman charged with illegally re-entering U.S.

1:08 How to stop car break-ins like these Pause

0:44 Video shows gunmen who robbed store

0:50 Protesters want Miami-Dade to defy Trump on immigration order

1:53 76-year-old finds youth in a pair of roller skates

2:57 The memorable brands that are passing on a Super Bowl 51 commercial

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

1:53 Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old

0:11 Bradenton contestant appears on "The Price is Right"

0:50 Fort Worth police apprehend slithery suspect