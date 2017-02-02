13 years after she killed pedestrian in hit-and-run and was deported, woman charged with illegally re-entering U.S.

A 35-year-old woman violated her probation for a fatal hit-and-run crash in 2004 by illegally re-entering the U.S. after her deportation and was arrested for obstruction without violence Monday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Sandra Lizeth Bojorquez-Molina was found hiding in closet in the 4600 block of Orlando Circle when a Manatee County sheriff’s deputy came to the house to serve her with a warrant from 2008, alleging she violated her probation by illegally re-entering the country.
The probable cause affidavit stated that Bojorquez-Molina was born in Guatemala, but court documents from 2005 said she was born in Mexico and at the time had been living in the U.S. for seven years.
After seeing that someone in the house shut off the lights while he made his presence known, the deputy confirmed the warrant and its location and a warrants supervisor was notified. The deputy then picked the door’s lock and several people came out from the hallway, according to the arrest report.
The residents “started becoming violent and loud as some type of diversion tactic,” the report read, as the deputies began to search for Bojorquez-Molina.
During a second search of the house, a sleeping baby who had been on a bed had disappeared and the bed had been moved in front of a closet. Deputies found Bojorquez-Molina standing in the closet behind clothes, shoes and other items. According to the report, the residents “became more violent and cursing at all of us involved.”
According to Bradenton Herald archives and Manatee County court documents, Bojorquez-Molina, who was 23 at the time, was driving in a maroon 1999 Mitsubishi Montero SUV to the store for milk around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2004 when she made a right turn from 57th Avenue East onto southbound 15th Street East. She had told detectives after being read her Miranda rights that 29-year-old Adan Cruz-Ruiz had stepped from the sidewalk out in front of her car, according to court documents.
“She stated that she did not get out to see if the pedestrian was hurt,” read the Florida Highway Patrol report that said she was afraid to call the police. “She just went home and prayed he would not die.”
Cruz-Ruiz had been taken to Bayfront Medical Center but died as a result of his injuries three days later.
When the collision shop manager at Firkin’s Chrysler-Jeep had a man had come in asking for a Montero Sports lamp and an estimate to fix soft damage on Montero SUV’s hood, the manager contacted law enforcement.
Bojorquez-Molina had been charged with leaving the scene of a crash with death and tampering with evidence. She pleaded no contest to the charges, according to court records, and adjudication was withheld. She also was put on probation for three years concurrent with each count, the defense arguing that she didn’t know the reporting requirements in Florida and stated that the pedestrian was intoxicated by five times the legal limit. For taking a plea offer, defendants are told there is a chance they can be deported if they are in the country illegally.
She was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol in Laredo, Texas on March 8, 2008, as law enforcement said she illegally tried to re-enter the U.S. after deportation. Seven months later, an affidavit of her probation violation from the Florida Department of Corrections was signed.
On Thursday, Bojorquez-Molina provided a valid Florida driver’s license as evidence to be used in the trial.
Bojorquez-Molina is currently being held at the Manatee County jail without bond.
