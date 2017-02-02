Second teen arrested in Tampa Craigslist murder

A second teen has been arrested in the murder of a Pasco man making a Craigslist sale.
A 16-year-old is already facing charges of murder and robbery in the death of James Beck, 44, of Holiday. Authorities said his body was found in the area of North 18th Street and East 24th Avenue Tuesday night.
Tampa police announced Thursday morning a 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with first-degree felony murder, robbery, and discharge of a firearm in public.
In accordance with their crime guidelines, Bay News 9 is not naming the suspects due to their ages.
Beck, a father of three, and his 15-year-old son were selling a dirt bike to two people in Tampa in a Craigslist transaction. Two culprits produced a gun and robbed Beck and shot him.
Police said Beck and his son met with the teens Tuesday just after 7 p.m.
Authorities said it quickly became clear to the Becks that the suspects intended to rob them. As Beck was attempting to leave, the 17-year-old suspect shot Beck and Williams took the dirt bike.
Beck died of his injuries.
Tampa Police were able to identify and locate the 16-year-old suspect Tuesday night and found the dirt bike near his residence. Detectives quickly identified the second suspect and by the end of the day were able to place him at the scene of the shooting, leading to his arrest.
Police said the Becks seemed to follow all the conventional safety tips when selling items online:
- They didn't go to a secluded area to make the sale
- They didn't invite the potential buyer to their home
- They had a cell phone with them
- And they let family know where they were going to make the sale
Officials said as seemingly safe as the neighborhood where the robbery and shooting happened, a safer spot would have been about 10 minutes away at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office District II station. It is one of four designated safe sell locations in that area for making online sale exchanges.
Officials stress if you have something to sell online, find a verified safe location to do the transaction.
Chances are, if the buyer or seller is not legitimate, they won't even show up at a safe location, knowing law enforcement is close by.
