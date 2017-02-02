Search continues for second Craigslist murder suspect

Tampa police are searching for a second suspect in the slaying of a Pasco County man Tuesday night.
A 16-year-old is already facing charges of murder and robbery in the death of James Beck, 44, of Holiday. Authorities said his body was found in the area of North 18th Street and East 24th Avenue.
Beck, a father of three, and his 15-year-old son were selling a dirt bike to two people in Tampa in a Craigslist transaction. Two culprits produced a gun and robbed Beck and shot him.
Police were able to identify and locate the suspect and found the dirt bike nearby. The teenager was charged with first-degree felony murder and armed robbery. Bay News 9 is not naming the suspect due to his age in accordance with their crime guidelines.
Detectives said they have strong leads about the second suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.
Police said the Becks seemed to follow all the conventional safety tips when selling items online:
- They didn't go to a secluded area to make the sale
- They didn't invite the potential buyer to their home
- They had a cell phone with them
- And they let family know where they were going to make the sale
Officials said as seemingly safe as the neighborhood where the robbery and shooting happened, a safer spot would have been about 10 minutes away at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office District II station. It is one of four designated safe sell locations in that area for making online sale exchanges.
Officials stress if you have something to sell online, find a verified safe location to do the transaction.
Chances are, if the buyer or seller is not legitimate, they won't even show up at a safe location, knowing law enforcement is close by.
