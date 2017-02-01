Sarasota man charged with trafficking heroin

A man with several prior drug-related arrests was arrested once again on drug charges, including trafficking of heroin, Tuesday.
Brent Henson, 28, was booked into the Sarasota County Jail on charges of trafficking in heroin, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of Alprazolam with intent to sell, possession of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of sale of heroin within 1,000 feet of a convenience store, sale of cocaine,and sale of Alprazolam.
An investigation was launched after Henson allegedly sold heroin twice last week to undercover detectives before meeting with them again around 5 p.m. Tuesday. This time, selling the detectives cocaine and Alprazolam - a sedative that is known by the brand name, Xanax - according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Henson was allegedly selling the drugs out of his home on Hawthore Street in Sarasota, a release stated.
After the buy, detectives watched Henson leave his home and return a short time later in a cab. A traffic stop was conducted and Henson was taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.
Detectives seized 20 Alprazolam pills, syringes, a glass pipe, metal grinder, and a spoon with power residue. In the car’s backseat, officials found a cigar package containing close to eight grams of heroin, more than three grams of cocaine and a small amount of marijuana, according to the release.
Henson is being held in the Sarasota County Jail without bond. He has been arrested several times prior to this for drug-related crimes, including possession of fentanyl, according to the release.
