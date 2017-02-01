Two former Bradenton police employees charged with stealing money from department

Two former Bradenton police employees have been charged with stealing more than $20,000 in seized or forfeited funds from inside the Bradenton Police Department, after an 11-month-long investigation, according to a news release from Chief Melanie Bevan’s office.
Jake and Cindy Zagman turned themselves into the Manatee County jail Wednesday morning and were charged with felony counts of scheming to defraud.
The internal affairs and criminal investigation was a joint probe handled by the Bradenton Police Department and the FBI. Bevan had requested the FBI’s assistance very early in the investigation.
The investigation became public on Sept. 15 during a Bradenton mayoral debate between Mayor Wayne Poston and his then-challengers, Warren Merriman and Eleuterio Salazar.
The thefts occurred off and on over a five-year period between 2011 and 2015.
“Both Jake and Cynthia held positions of trust and authority within BPD during the time of these criminal offenses,” the release states.
Jake Zaagman retired in August 2015 from his position as the civilian administrator. At the time of his retirement, he was responsible for overseeing Bradenton records management system, and the Information Technology and Property and Evidence sections.
His wife, Cynthia Zaagman retired in February 2016, at the onset of the investigation, from her position as the department’s administrative services and budget coordinator.
Both had worked for the department since 1983.
Detectives worked with the State Attorney’s Office before charges were filed against the Zaagmans.
The stolen money was taken from seizure and forfeiture funds, which were managed by Jake Zaagman and audited by Cynthia Zaagman.
"Collusion by these two employees enabled the thefts to go undiscovered for an extended period of time," Bevan's release states.
As part of the investigation, an audit of the over 30,000 items stored within the property and evidence room at the Bradenton Police Department completed in May 2016 concluded that no property, evidence, or money belonging to anyone outside the department was taken. No evidence or cases were compromised as a result of the thefts, according to the audit.
Bevan launched the investigation in February 2016, the same month she took office, after the thefts were uncovered during an internal audit conducted by department's Office of Professional Standards, which handles internal affairs investigations.
The investigation revealed that Jake Zaagman would steal some of the money before making deposits of seized or forfeited funds into the department’s bank account. His wife would cover up the thefts by manipulating the internal financial documentation.
"This was a complex investigation involving technical and forensic analysis of the suspects’ financial records, personal purchases, lifestyle habits and departmental computer use," Bevan's release states. "With the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, over a decade of financial accounts, bookkeeping methods, and property and evidence funds and articles were audited for potential thefts."
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone having further information about the case can call Assistant Chief Paul McWade at 941-932- 9349, or, to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll free) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip through the web at manateecrimestoppers.com.
