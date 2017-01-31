Amber Alert: Missing 2-year-old boy may be with his father

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy out of Pasco County.
The boy, Bane Wheeler, may be with his father, Daniel Wheeler, 30, according to the alert issued Tuesday afternoon. The pair could be traveling in a black Nisssan Altima, with Tennessee license plate 9A47V9.
#FLAMBER Alert, Bane Wheeler, 2 yo, believed to have been taken by father Daniel Wheeler. Black Nissan Altima TN tag 9A47V9. RT to help find pic.twitter.com/ytFukm5fEP— PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) January 31, 2017
Bane Wheeler was reported missing Tuesday and was last seen in the 9000th block of U.S. 19 in Port Richey. Bane was wearing a green jacket, black and blue plaid shirt, dark-colored pants and black tennis shoes, according to the alert.
The 2-year-old has blond hair, blue eyes, stands about 3 feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds.
His father was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, khaki shorts, black hat, black shoes and white socks. Daniel Wheeler has several tattoos described as: a flaming heart on chest, “Wheeler” on his back, a cross on his upper left arm that says “Dustin,” and holding hands that says “Bane” on his right arm.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bane or Dustin Wheeler should contact authorities at 727-847-5878 or call 911.
