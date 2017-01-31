Crime

January 31, 2017 4:36 PM

Amber Alert: Missing 2-year-old boy may be with his father

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy out of Pasco County.

The boy, Bane Wheeler, may be with his father, Daniel Wheeler, 30, according to the alert issued Tuesday afternoon. The pair could be traveling in a black Nisssan Altima, with Tennessee license plate 9A47V9.

Bane Wheeler was reported missing Tuesday and was last seen in the 9000th block of U.S. 19 in Port Richey. Bane was wearing a green jacket, black and blue plaid shirt, dark-colored pants and black tennis shoes, according to the alert.

The 2-year-old has blond hair, blue eyes, stands about 3 feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds.

His father was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, khaki shorts, black hat, black shoes and white socks. Daniel Wheeler has several tattoos described as: a flaming heart on chest, “Wheeler” on his back, a cross on his upper left arm that says “Dustin,” and holding hands that says “Bane” on his right arm.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bane or Dustin Wheeler should contact authorities at 727-847-5878 or call 911.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Body cam shows Florida deputy stealing money from DUI suspect

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos