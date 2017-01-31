He’s accused of selling meth to an undercover officer not just once but three times

A Venice man is facing several drug-related charges after he allegedly sold methamphetamine to undercover detectives on several occasions.
Michael Shaver, 24, is charged with three counts of sale of meth, possession of Oxymophone Hydrochloride - an opioid - with intent to sell, possession of meth with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and escape.
An investigation started in November 2016, when Shaver sold meth to detectives on three separate dates, according to Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office records.
Around 6 p.m. Monday, Venice police conducted a traffic stop to assist the sheriff’s office with Shaver’s arrest, however Shaver tried to flee, according to the release. A warrant had been issued for his arrest for three counts of sale of meth.
Shaver was taken into custody near Albee Farm Road and South Tamiami Trail Bypass in Venice. A search of his vehicle revealed 1.5 grams of meth, 2.5 grams of oxymorphone hydrochloride, along with syringes, pipes, and several items often used to distribute drugs, according to the sheriff’s office.
Shaver admitted to being involved in drug sales and that the bag in the car that contained several items of paraphernalia belonged to him, according to the probable cause affidavit.
He’s been arrested more than a dozen times before in Sarasota County on charges ranging from grand theft auto to drug-related charges, according to the sheriff’s office.
Shaver remains in the Sarasota County jail.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
