Video released from Sarasota dollar store robbery

In an effort to catch three suspects accused of robbing a dollar store last week, the Sarasota Police Department released the surveillance video from the crime.
One by one, three men enter the Dollar General, located at 2628 17th Street, just after 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 24.
In the video, a man wearing a grey and black sweatshirt enters the store, followed by someone wearing a red sweatshirt and finally a person dressed in all black. All of the suspects are wearing face masks.
According to the victims, the men forced one employee to the back of the store, where another was working, and demanded an unknown amount of money from both.
Just 25 seconds later, according to time stamps on provided photos, the men are seen fleeing the store. The man dressed in the red sweatshirt appears to be picking up items just outside of the store’s entrance before running again.
Anyone with information on the case can contact Detective Kim Laster at 941-954-7070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-8477 or going online to www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
Comments