She fell asleep on her couch but woke up to a man standing over her, now he’s in jail

A man wanted for allegedly molesting two children was apprehended after St. Petersburg Police say he broke into a woman’s home Monday morning, and then peered into the window of another.
Around 7 a.m. Monday, police say a woman, asleep on her couch, woke up to a man standing over her.
Police say she was able to call for help, prompting the man - who was reportedly wearing SpongeBob Squarepants clothing - to run.
Fifteen minutes later and half a mile away, calls came in regarding a peeping Tom who was reportedly peering through a woman’s window as she was getting ready for work.
As officers arrived on scene, they say the man, identified as Steven Kirkland, 32, bolted.
According to police, Kirkland attempted to hide in a trash can before officers discovered him.
Police say Kirkland, who was already wanted for two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child under the age of 12, was charged with occupied residential burglary, trespassing, loitering and prowling and unoccupied residential burglary.
The molestation charges reportedly stem from a Jan. 22 incident. Police say the two children involved did not know Kirkland before the attack.
He's also facing indecent exposure charges from another Jan. 22 event at Bay Vista Park.
Kirkland is currently being processed at the Pinellas County Jail.
