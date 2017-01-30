Cops smelled burnt marijuana, then found drugs, pills in car

A traffic stop in Sarasota County lead to the discovery of cocaine, pills and marijuana and now one man is facing several drug-related charges.
Howard Russell, 30, is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of Oxycodone with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of narcotics equipment, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Russell was pulled over just before 1 a.m. Monday, after deputies noticed a vehicle “driving erratically” and nearly crashing into another vehicle on Interstate 75 in Venice, according to the sheriff’s office.
During the traffic stop, officials reportedly smelled burnt marijuana. A search of the car found more than 50 grams of marijuana, nearly four grams of cocaine, 11 Oxycodone pills and “several small baggies often used to distribute drugs,” according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies ran the vehicle’s plate number and found Russell had an active warrant out of Sumter County.
Russell has prior arrests including for attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction, according to the sheriff’s office.
Russell was released from the Sarasota County Jail on bonds totaling $19,013.
