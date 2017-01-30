Cops arrest 2 art theft suspects

Two men have been charged with stealing two paintings from an art store last month, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
Anthony J. Larson, 30, was arrested after a resident called police to say they recognized Larson in surveillance photos released by police last week, according to a news release.
Rex L. Ballinger, 29, turned himself in after seeing himself on the news, according to the report.
They were each charged with grand theft and were released from jail after posting bond.
The two paintings, stolen Dec. 12 from Art Avenue, a store at Westfield Southgate Mall, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite 119, were worth about $7,500.
“Unfortunately the two paintings that were stolen have not been recovered,” police said. “Detectives learned the paintings were discarded in the Sarasota area after the crime was committed.”
