Legally armed customer shoots would-be robber

A convenience store robbery was interrupted Thursday morning in Wesley Chapel when a legally armed customer shot the suspect.
According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, a suspect known to authorities who lives in the area, entered the Marathon gas station at 26556 Wesley Chapel Boulevard just before 7 a.m., pointed a firearm at the clerk and demanded money.
A customer in the store with a legally concealed weapon shot the suspect in the right thigh.
A deputy arrived on the scene moments later and subdued the suspect at the front door of the store.
The suspect was flown to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There were no other injuries.
