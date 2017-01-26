Crime

January 26, 2017 8:23 AM

Legally armed customer shoots would-be robber

A convenience store robbery was interrupted Thursday morning in Wesley Chapel when a legally armed customer shot the suspect.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, a suspect known to authorities who lives in the area, entered the Marathon gas station at 26556 Wesley Chapel Boulevard just before 7 a.m., pointed a firearm at the clerk and demanded money.

A customer in the store with a legally concealed weapon shot the suspect in the right thigh.

A deputy arrived on the scene moments later and subdued the suspect at the front door of the store.

The suspect was flown to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There were no other injuries.

