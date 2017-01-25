Registered sex offender charged with child porn possession

A registered sex offender from Sarasota has been charged with 20 counts of child pornography possession, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
An investigation with the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force began on Dec. 20, 2016, to find that the IP address 69-year-old Dannie Berry’s was using to search for child abuse material along with child pornography, according to the probable cause affidavit.
On Jan. 18, Circuit Court Judge Thomas Krug signed a search warrant for electronic devices and the residence in the 1100 block of 40th Street. Two days later, members of the police department and the task force found Berry and his girlfriend at the home.
After a detective read Berry the search warrant, Berry asked if it was about child pornography, according to the affidavit. He then told the detective where they would find it, on a thumb drive in his garage.
On the thumb drive, detectives found 114 videos and four photos of children performing sexual acts.
Berry pleaded guilty to sexual offense charges in Jackson, Ore., in 1988, and has been on the sex offender registry ever since.
He is being held at the Sarasota County jail on a $200,000 bond.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
