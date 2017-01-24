Sheriff employee charged with attempted murder once worked for Bradenton police

A long-time Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office employee’s record shows a history of complaints filed before several felony charges were filed against him. But before that, he worked in Bradenton.
Frankie Eugene Bybee, 46, an 18-year Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office employee, is facing several charges in connection with the alleged attempted murder of a Sarasota woman and “rehoming” her dog while she was in the hospital.
A Bradenton police official confirmed in an email to the Bradenton Herald that Bybee was previously employed by the Bradenton Police Department for about three years as a patrol officer. However, the dates he was with the department were not specified.
The Bradenton Herald has made a public records request for Bybee’s personnel file from the Bradenton Police Department. A city official said in an email Tuesday morning the request has been received.
The charges listed against him Monday is not the first time he has seen trouble during his time at the Sarasota sheriff’s office. Bybee was under investigation five times prior to the incident announced Monday, administrative investigation records show.
The first administrative investigation was filed in 2008 alleging the then-detective searched a tenant’s home and ran a search on her driver’s license. However, the investigation found insufficient information to sustain the allegations. Bybee was ordered to have no contact with the victims on Feb. 1, 2008.
In February 2008, another internal investigation was opened after Bybee allegedly told other agency members he was the subject of an active internal investigation after being prohibited from speaking about the investigation and used his patrol car while off duty, reports show. Several witnesses gave similar statements that Bybee spoke with them about details of the internal investigation.
In interviews regarding the investigation, Bybee admitted to discussing the ongoing internal investigation and driving the patrol vehicle on off duty days on “numerous occasions,” according to the administrative investigation report. He acknowledged he knew it was wrong to do so.
Sufficient information was found to sustain the allegations, documents show. Bybee was reprimanded March 28, 2008, for the use of his patrol vehicle on off duty days and was suspended for one week without pay between March 31, 2008, and April 4, 2008, according to reports.
In 2011, Bybee was the subject of two internal investigations, but neither resulted in disciplinary action.
In September 2014, more allegations arose, prompting a fifth internal investigation that ended in a seven-day suspension Oct. 10, 2014, to Oct. 18, 2014, for absence without authorized leave and untruthfulness after Bybee participated in a news interview unrelated to sheriff’s office duties. The investigation found he completed the interview during duty hours and was untruthful with supervisors about when it occurred.
Monday, officials announced Bybee faced charges of larceny, exploitation of the elderly of $50,000 or more, forgery, burglary of an occupied dwelling, battery on a person 65 or older and attempted murder.
The charges stem from incidents of Bybee allegedly cashing a 79-year-old Sarasota woman’s checks and “rehoming” her dog while she was hospitalized. The dog has since been returned to the owner.
After she filed a complaint, he was placed on administrative leave, and allegedly tried to kill the woman and stage it to look like a suicide three days later after he broke into her home.
Sarasota County Sheriff Thomas Knight said during a press conference Monday paperwork to terminate Bybee was initiated.
Court documents on Monday show he’s declined the application for appointment of a public defender, though no attorney appears on the court site yet.
