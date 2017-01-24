Crime

January 24, 2017 12:50 PM

4-year-old shot with stolen gun, officials say

Bay News 9

Hillsbourgh

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting involving a child.

Officials confirmed that a 4-year-old boy was shot with a stolen gun.

The child was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital and is in stable condition.

Deputies said the victim's mother's boyfriend, Akia Thomas, was home at the time of the incident.

Thomas has been taken into custody and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, officials said.

Thomas has 24 previous felony charges and 5 previous felony convictions.

Officials said the victim has two other siblings, a 1 and 6-year-old.

The mother was taking one of the children to daycare when the 4-year-old was shot.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Burglars steal $115K worth of cigarettes in Miami

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos