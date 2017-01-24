4-year-old shot with stolen gun, officials say

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting involving a child.
Officials confirmed that a 4-year-old boy was shot with a stolen gun.
The child was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital and is in stable condition.
Deputies said the victim's mother's boyfriend, Akia Thomas, was home at the time of the incident.
Thomas has been taken into custody and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, officials said.
Thomas has 24 previous felony charges and 5 previous felony convictions.
Officials said the victim has two other siblings, a 1 and 6-year-old.
The mother was taking one of the children to daycare when the 4-year-old was shot.
BREAKING: HCSO on scene what an apartment manager says was an accidental shooting of 4y/o boy - Key Vista Apts near USF @BN9 Awaiting update pic.twitter.com/o2T1i54Lhh— Jason Lanning (@Jason_Lanning) January 24, 2017
Hillsborough deputies on scene of apparent shooting of 4-year-old https://t.co/hAZFnAeTRu pic.twitter.com/BCZr9cj9IB— Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) January 24, 2017
