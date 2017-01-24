Detectives arrest suspect in latest murder case

A 22-year-old man was shot to death Friday after he got into a fight with his accused killer, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect, Terry McDonald, 24, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.
About 7:45 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a reports of a shooting in the 2300 block of First Avenue East, Palmetto. There, they found Robert Eugene Brewer suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead shortly afterward, according to the sheriff’s office.
After interviewing witnesses, the sheriff’s office identified McDonald as the suspect.
A probable cause affidavit for McDonald’s arrest details what detectives believe lead to Brewer’s death:
Shortly before the shooting, Brewer went to visit a friend at an apartment on First Avenue East. While Brewer was inside, McDonald, also known as “BooMan” approached a woman in a car outside.
McDonald walked to his nearby home as Brewer came out of the apartment and got into the car. When McDonald returned, he had a gun in his waistband. When Brewer got out of the car, the two got into a physical altercation, according to the report.
As the woman and McDonald’s friends tried to break up the fight, McDonald pulled the gun and fired several shots, striking Brewer in the stomach, the report states.
McDonald and his friends then fled the scene in a car, but not before McDonald turned and yelled, “Ain’t nothing pussy about me,” the report states.
McDonald has an extensive criminal history. He is currently on probation for several drug-related and other charges. He also has previous drug and weapons-related convictions.
Brewer was charged with second-degree murder in the Dec. 19, 2015, death of Kevin McCants, 27, but those charges were later dropped by the State Atorney’s Office.
