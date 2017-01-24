Crime

January 24, 2017 8:05 AM

Naked man breaks into home, dumps elderly woman out of wheelchair, cops say

Bay News 9

A naked Florida man was tased before being taken into custody on Sunday.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office arrested Brandon Rehm, 19, on charges of resisting an officer without violence, battery on a person of 65 or older, abuse of an elderly person or disabled adult and burglary with battery.

Officials said Rehm was completely naked when he busted into a home and beat up a man inside. Rehm also dumped an elderly woman out of her wheelchair.

When deputies arrived, they said he was outside holding a syringe in his hand. Deputies gave Rehm verbal commands to drop the syringe, but when he would comply he was tased and taken into custody.

Officials said Rehm's bond is set at $36K.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Federal officials discuss Manatee County crime ring case

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos