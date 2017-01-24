Naked man breaks into home, dumps elderly woman out of wheelchair, cops say

A naked Florida man was tased before being taken into custody on Sunday.
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office arrested Brandon Rehm, 19, on charges of resisting an officer without violence, battery on a person of 65 or older, abuse of an elderly person or disabled adult and burglary with battery.
Officials said Rehm was completely naked when he busted into a home and beat up a man inside. Rehm also dumped an elderly woman out of her wheelchair.
When deputies arrived, they said he was outside holding a syringe in his hand. Deputies gave Rehm verbal commands to drop the syringe, but when he would comply he was tased and taken into custody.
Officials said Rehm's bond is set at $36K.
