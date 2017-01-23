Sarasota sheriff’s deputy charged with attempted murder

An 18-year employee of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Monday on multiple felony charges, including attempted murder.
A 79-year-old Sarasota woman said that Frankie Eugene Bybee, 46, was harassing her after a befriending her when he responded to a service call on Oct. 21, Sheriff Thomas Knight said at a news conference.
Over his 18-year tenure, Bybee had been a detective and was a patrol deputy at the time. Bybee made regular visits to the woman’s home when he was working and off of his shift, according to Knight.
While the woman was hospitalized, Bybee took the woman’s dog and a check for over $1,000 in case the dog needed care. Knight said Bybee deposited the check and “rehomed” the dog on Craigslist.
On Jan. 9, four checks from the victim in an envelope addressed to Bybee were written out to him and his three children for a total of $65,000. When the sheriff’s office found his fingerprint on the checks after the victim said she didn’t fill them out, Bybee was placed on administrative leave.
Sheriff Knight escorts long-time employee Frankie Bybee to sallyport door, faces slew of felonies including Attempted Murder #Accountability pic.twitter.com/Hik7SZgSK6— SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) January 23, 2017
Three days later, according to the probable cause affidavit, the victim was sitting in her living room when she said Bybee broke into her house wearing dark clothes and blue latex gloves. He was “agitated and angry” that her complaint put him on administrative leave. According to the affidavit, Bybee grabbed the woman’s face, forced an unknown pill in her mouth and tried to force her prescription sleeping pills down her throat.
The victim passed out and woke up to find her garage door open and her car engine running.
“Our investigation revealed that Bybee attempted to kill the victim and make it appear to be a suicide,” Knight said during a press conference.
Knight said the sheriff’s office initiated the paperwork for his termination and that his actions do not reflect those of the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff Knight also asked anyone who has been in contact with Bybee to contact the sheriff’s office at 941-861-4932.
Bybee faces charges of larceny, exploitation of the elderly of $50,000 or more, forgery, burglary of an occupied dwelling, battery on a person 65 or older and attempted murder.
