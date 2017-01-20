Nude woman tells cops: ‘If I had a gun, then I would shoot you and kill you’

0:15 Video of possible getaway car in double homicide Pause

1:38 Two Bradenton men arrested on sexual abuse charges

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide

3:08 Newborn stolen from hospital 18 years ago found safe

2:32 Local businesses are now thinking a lot about employee wellness

1:21 Third homicide in Manatee County in 2017

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:34 Sonny Perdue is Trump's pick for agriculture secretary

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students