Cops arrest suspect in double slaying

A week after slayings of two Manatee County residents, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man Friday on murder charges.
Andrew Thompson, of Bradenton, was booked at the Manatee County jail on an arrest warrant for two counts of not premeditated murder, according to the sheriff’s office website.
On Jan. 13, 27-year-old Lashawna Stevenson-Weeks and 32-year-old Barry Joseph were found shot to death in the 5200 block of 15th Street Court East around 1:20 p.m.
A manhunt began for a suspect leaving the scene in a dark compact car.
The second week of 2017 proved to be deadly for the county, with four people killed. That Tuesday night, 83-year-old Eugene Matthews was accused of fatally shooting a woman while retrieving her dog at his residence.
The next day, 56-year-old former professor Hollant Maxford Adrien was found dead in the back of an industrial park. After crashing Adrien’s stolen car and being read his Miranda rights, Barry Baer, 20, confessed to stabbing and hitting Adrien 40 to 45 times in the head with a hammer after Adrien made unwanted sexual advances toward him, according to the sheriff’s office.
