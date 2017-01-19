Man says he burglarized because of his drug habit

A 24-year-old Englewood man was arrested Tuesday in connection to multiple burglaries he said he because of his drug habit, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives said James O’Neill robbed his mother’s Englewood home and stole items from her home, including a set of green-and-black Makita power tools that had belonged to her boyfriend, on Dec. 1.
The sheriff’s office received an alert that a Makita impact drill, rip saw, battery charger and two batters had been pawned by O’Neill in North Port.
On Jan. 3, a burglary was reported at Ears Animal Rescue in Englewood, where his mother worked. During an interview after O’Neill was read his Miranda rights, he admitted using his mother’s key to the rescue to gain entry and steal petty cash and six checks made out to the rescue, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Two of the checks were fraudulently cashed at a local Publix: one for $130 and one for $150. O’Neill also admitted he did it because of his drug addiction, according to the affidavit.
He faces charges of false verification of ownership to pawn shop, dealing in stolen property, two counts of uttering forged instrument, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure.
