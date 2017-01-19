Fifth crime ring member gets 5 life sentences

Manatee County’s message continues to be echoed by a federal judge as she sentenced the fifth member of a crime ring that instilled fear in the community, resorting to murder and other violence to further their drug trade as she handed down five more life sentences.
Charlie “Mr. 30N32” Green was sentenced to five life sentences, two of which will run concurrent to one another.
On Sept. 8, a federal jury of 12 found Green guilty of racketeering conspiracy including the murder of Ceola Lazier, conspiracy to murder Brenton Coleman Sr., kidnapping, conspiracy to drug trafficking, murder of Joseph Evans, kidnapping, murder of Lazier and the murder of Coleman.
U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Kovachevich said she was intentionally repeating what she has said in the previous four hearings.
“It’s the worst case I have seen and it is the only case I have seen an entire community rise and say we don’t want these people to come back ever again,” Kovachevich said.
Corey “James” Harris will be the final defendant sentenced in this case. He will be sentenced Thursday afternoon.
Harris was found guilty of conspiracy to drug trafficking and pleaded guilty to distribution of crack during trial.
This report will be updated.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments