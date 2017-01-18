Palmetto woman sentenced to federal prison for stealing IDs to reap public benefits

0:57 Teachers can't walk out, so they walk in Pause

1:52 MLK Day shooting victim explains what happened

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on MLK Day

0:48 Shots disrupt MLK Day celebration

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide

3:02 Watch burglars steal weapons from gun store

1:49 Eugene Matthews 'well known' to Manatee County before allegedly shooting woman

1:49 Father reacts to shooting during MLK Day celebration

1:31 Conservation project at zoo will help endangered tortoise