Pizza delivery man robbed in Manatee

A pizza delivery man was robbed late Tuesday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The 45-year-old man was delivering pizza to a house in the 3200 block of Fifth Street Court East around 9:43 p.m. As he knocked on the door, an unknown man came up to him from behind and demanded money.
The man threw the contents of his pockets to the ground and an undetermined amount of money was taken, according to the sheriff’s office. He was not injured.
The suspect was described as a man possibly wearing a sweatshirt, according to the sherrif’s office.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Manatee Count Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
