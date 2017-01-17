Woman charged in negligent death of 4-month-old grandchild

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide Pause

0:48 Shots disrupt MLK Day celebration

1:49 Eugene Matthews 'well known' to Manatee County before allegedly shooting woman

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on MLK Day

0:59 Search underway for possible suspect in double-homicide

0:23 Federal prosecutors pleased with verdict

3:08 Newborn stolen from hospital 18 years ago found safe

1:49 Father reacts to shooting during MLK Day celebration

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you