Woman charged in negligent death of 4-month-old grandchild

The North Port Police Department has made an arrest in the death of a 4-month-old boy from three months ago.
Robin Florand, 44, of Lakeland was arrested this past week on charges of manslaughter aggravated (negligence) death of a child.
Officials said 4-month-old Anakin David James Ennis was in the care of Florand, his grandmother, on Nov. 16, 2016 when he died.
Grandmother arrested surrounding death of North Port baby in November. pic.twitter.com/8LKe7HXPp5— North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) January 17, 2017
According to the report, the baby was left in a bathtub alone for nearly 10 minutes when he drowned.
Ennis was found unresponsive and face down in a few inches of water.
The incident happened at a home on Traverse Avenue in North Port.
The report said Florand took the baby to a neighbor's house who called 911 and helped give the child CPR.
Detectives interviewed the neighbor who said Florand threw the victim into his arms naked and said, “I found it in the tub,” before walking away.
Ennis was transported to All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg where he later passed away.
Detectives also found methamphetamine in the bathroom and Florand tested positive for the drug.
Florand was also watching the baby's 2-year-old brother, according to the report.
Officials said the victim's mother, Micayla Ennis, was not home at the time.
Comments