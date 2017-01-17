Sarasota detectives search for art thieves

The Sarasota Police Department is searching for two men who they say stole two paintings worth about $7,500 in December.
About 5 p.m. on Dec. 12, the two men walked into Art Avenue, a store at the Westfield Southgate Mall located at 3501 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite 119, and took two paintings from the walls without paying for them.
According to surveillance footage, one of the men has tattoos on his forearms and a mustache, and the other was wearing a blue-gray baseball cap and was clean-shaven.
Anyone with information on the case can contact Detective Dan Riley at 941-954-7062 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-8477 or go online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
Comments