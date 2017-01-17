If you’re threatened with a fine for missing jury duty, it’s probably a scam

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday it has received reports of jury duty phone scams.
“The caller tells the person that they missed jury duty and unless they pay a fine, an arrest warrant will be issued,” a news release states.
“Sometimes, the caller will pose as an employee with the Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office does not call the public pertaining to jury duty as all jury summons are handled by the Manatee County Clerk of Court.”
The sheriff’s office said that if you receive a call requesting money related to jury duty, do not give the person any money and report the incident to law enforcement.
To ask questions about this or any other scam, call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.
Comments