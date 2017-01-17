FHP says possibly drunk driver starts fatal crash

A man who had been drinking sparked a crash that killed a 47-year-old Lakewood Ranch man on Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Three other people, including the man FHP says may have been driving drunk, were injured.
About 5:08 p.m., William Rockwell Aker was driving his 2013 Honda CR-V in the middle turn lane of westbound State Road 70, approaching the intersection with Braden Run, when the car was struck from behind by a 2016 Nissan Frontier driven by a 53-year-old Myakka City man who failed to slow down, according to a FHP news release.
The impact of the collision through Aker’s car into the path of a 2016 Ford F-350 pickup truck driven by a 63-year-old Lakewood Ranch man heading eastbound on State Road 70, according to FHP.
Aker was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Nissan suffered what FHP described as serious injuries; and the driver and a passenger in the pickup truck suffered minor injuries.
FHP said charges are pending as troopers continue their investigation.
