January 16, 2017 9:15 PM

Argument turns into shooting at beauty supply store

By Janelle O’Dea

An argument at a beauty supply store led to a shooting on Monday night. Nobody was injured.

A group of three men and one woman walked into J-Lo Beauty Supply, 1427 57th Ave. E., at about 6 p.m. Monday, according to a report from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. The four began arguing with the store’s clerk.

The clerk begins to call 911, the report said, and the woman reached over the register and struck him on the arm. The three men followed suit and began to advance on the clerk. Meanwhile, the woman went to another part of the store and picked up some eyelashes.

The clerk armed himself with a small pistol and began firing at the suspects, who then fled the store with “apparently no injuries,” according to the sheriff’s office

Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday

