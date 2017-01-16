Six members of local crime ring to learn their fates

Six men who were found guilty of running a crime ring that trafficked in drugs and committed other crimes, including at least nine murders, in Manatee and Sarasota counties, will be sentenced this week.
On Sept. 8, 2016, a federal district court jury in Tampa found the six men guilty of various crimes.
All six face up to life in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
“Our thoughts are with the families of the victims,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Murray said outside the courthouse after the verdict in September. “We are grateful for these verdicts. This case demonstrates the Department of Justice’s commitment to combating gang violence and violent crime.”
The six sentencing hearings are scheduled for:
▪ Nathaniel “Popo” Harris: 10 a.m. Tuesday
▪ Deonte “Tang” Martin: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
▪ Napoleon “Pole” Harris 10 a.m. Wednesday
▪ Jerry “Jerk” Green: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday
▪ Charlie “Mr. 30N32” Green 10 a.m. Thursday
▪ Corey “James” Harris 1:30 p.m. Thursday
The six men were charged with a conspiracy to commit crimes that include nine homicides, drug trafficking, kidnapping and robberies in Manatee and Sarasota counties going as far back as at least 2006.
The six defendants in 2014 were charged in a 28-count indictment with crimes including conspiracy, firearms violations, robberies and kidnapping, as well as trafficking of heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone and MDMA, also known as ecstasy.
The case involved at least nine homicides committed between 2007 and 2013:
▪ Christopher Jenkins, 25
▪ Rodney D. “Hot Rod” Lamb and Erika Williams
▪ Joseph X. Evans, 18
▪ Demetrius “Meat” Cunningham
▪ Calvin “Forty” Barnes, 16
▪ Ceola D. “Bo” Lazier, 31,
▪ Carlos Alberto “Giggles” Jurado, 26
▪ Brenton Coleman Sr., 39
