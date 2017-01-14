Search for possible suspect in double-homicide continues

Detectives with the Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit were following leads Saturday into slayings of a man and women in Oneco as the search for a possible suspect seen fleeing the scene continued into the night.
Lashawna Stevenson-Weeks, 27, and Barry Joseph, 32, were both found dead at about 1:20 p.m. Friday, when deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5200 block of 15th Street Court East in Bradenton to reports of a shooting. Neither victim lived in the home near where their bodies were found but they did live in Manatee County.
A search has been underway for a light-skinned, black male who was last seen wearing a red hat and white T-shirt and was seen leaving the scene of the shooting, according to Sheriff Rick Wells. He was last seen driving a small, compact dark-blue or black car, but detectives were unable to determine the vehicle’s make or model.
The car was seen heading south on 15th Street Court East toward 53rd Avenue East. Detectives were able to obtain an image from a surveillance camera that was released to the public.
Detectives are continuing to follow up leads and will do so until they make an arrest in the case, sheriff’s office spokesman Dave Bristow said Saturday night.
“We’re asking for the public to step up if they know something about the case,” Bristow told the Bradenton Herald.
Just before sunset Saturday, the 5200 block of 15th Street Court East offered little reminder that two people had been gunned down just a day before, and the neighborhood was quiet.
Anyone with information about the case can call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011, ext. 2519. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS or submit an e-tip at manateecrimestoppers.com.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
