Man charged with murder of professor from Sarasota who was Haiti native

A 20-year-old Bradenton man has been charged in connection with Wednesday’s murder at an industrial park of a professor from Sarasota who was a native of Haiti.
Barry Baer, 20, is accused of murder in the death of Hollant Maxford Adrien, 56, whose body was discovered in the roadway at the intersection of 58th Avenue East and 21st Street East in an industrial park, Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells announced Saturday morning.
Baer initially was arrested Wednesday night after driving and crashing Adrien’s stolen vehicle during a high-speed chase with deputies that ended in Lakewood Ranch, authorities said. He had been lodged at the Manatee County jail since Wednesday night while the murder investigation continued.
Alexander Turner, 18, who was a passenger in the vehicle with Baer, was arrested Wednesday for violating probation and has additional charges pending. “At this time, he has not been charged in connection with the murder,” Wells said in a statement.
Adrien was a former French professor and had taught at colleges in Minnesota and Ohio.
