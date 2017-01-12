A call saying you owe a fine after missing jury duty? Check again.

Officials are once again warning citizens of a scam that claims the potential victim has missed jury duty.
In the scam call, the caller claims there is a warrant for the person’s arrest because they missed jury duty, a release from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.
Variations of the scam have been reported for more than 10 years in multiple states, and several warnings have been issued in Sarasota County, according to the release.
In past years, scammers have presented themselves as members of the sheriff’s office and requested money for fines.
Citizens can contact the Clerk’s Office at 941-861-7425 to confirm any such claims and whether jury duty was missed.
County employees never make requests of jurors for payment of fines over the phone, according to the sheriff’s office. They also do not request personal financial information.
