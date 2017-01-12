Bomb threat at Centerstone under investigation, after no devices found

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bomb threat that was called into Centerstone early Thursday.
At about 3 a.m., the call was received at Centerstone of Florida’s main facility, 2020 26th Ave. E., Bradenton, switch board with a threat of a pipe bomb. The sheriff’s office responded to the psychiatric hospital and addiction treatment center, but did not find any devices and is investigating the source of the call.
The Bradenton Police Department responded to Centerstone’s facility at 379 6th Ave. W., Bradenton after an administrator pulled the fire alarm, after concerns emerged that the call had come into a phone line normally routed to the outpatient facility but had gone to the main switchboard because of the time of day it originated.
Out of an abundance of caution, Bradenton Police, with assistance from the sheriff’s office bomb squad, swept the building with a K-9, according to Bradenton Police Lt. Brian Thiers.
At about noon, the bomb squad and police left the facility after not finding any devices.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
