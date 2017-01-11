Wife of murder suspect charged after detectives say she lied during their investigation

The wife of a man suspected of shooting another man outside a bar in the early morning hours the day after Christmas is facing charges of her own.
Detectives say they recently learned that Kristal Diaz-Antunez, 27, lied to them during their investigation into the fatal shooting of Jose Armando Alonzo-Lopez. Her husband, Carlos Valdovinos-Aguirre, 25, is wanted for second-degree murder in Alonzo-Lopez’s death.
Diaz-Antunez was arrested Tuesday and charged with being an accessory after the fact. On Wednesday afternoon, Circuit Judge Janette Dunnigan set Diaz-Antunez’s bond at $50,000 when she appeared via video conference for a first appearance hearing.
In addition to posting the $50,000, Diaz-Antunez, if released, was ordered into the supervised release program. The conditions of her supervised release would include that she surrender her passport, if she has one.
“You are not allowed to leave Manatee County without permission of supervised release,” Dunnigan told her through a Spanish interpreter.
The State Attorney’s Office has argued for a higher bond because of the severity of the allegations, but Dunnigan disagreed, saying it was a second-degree felony.
A group of seven people appearing to be her loved ones sat in the courtroom gallery watching her hearing. One of the women appeared teary-eyed as she walked out.
Diaz-Antunez remained in custody at the Manatee County jail as of Wednesday evening.
Carlos Valdovinos-Aguirre remains at large. Originally from Mexico, he is said to be tall and thin.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the MCSO at 941-747-3011, ext. 2519, or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS or submit an e-tip at manateecrimestoppers.com.
