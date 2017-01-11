Sarasota man arrested after home meth lab explodes

A “Breaking Bad”-like experiment went really bad Tuesday afternoon when explosion in Sarasota turned out to be caused by a meth lab, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office and fire department responded to an explosion call in the 3400 block of Fairview Drive around 2:45 p.m.
Andrew Ilardi, 25, told fire department personnel he was trying to make meth when the combination of lye, ammonium nitrate and lighter fluid exploded on him, according to the probable cause affidavit.
He came out of the house with burns on his face and arms, and detectives found chemicals and over-the-counter medication in the home.
Ilardi faces one charge of meth manufacturing.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
