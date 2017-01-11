Naked man accused of home burglary just wanted sesame seeds for his burger

A Florida man woke up last week to find a naked man in his kitchen, police said.
He noticed damaged holiday decorations and prescription medications and forced the intruder out of his home in Largo.
The burglary suspect, Martin R. Henderson, 48, of Largo, told officers he had been smoking "spice," or synthetic marijuana, and used a butter knife to pry open the door of the mobile home about 2:30 a.m. Jan. 5, according to an arrest report.
He said he broke in to "get sesame seeds for his hamburger."
He faces charges of burglary and possession of burglary tools.
