‘Brutal’ 83-year-old man charged with murder

Rebecca Rawson wanted to get back Bart, her dog.
She was driving the car that pulled up to an 83-year-old man’s house before a bullet fired through the windshield and hit her in the face.
She died an hour later at Manatee Memorial Hospital, and 83-year-old Eugene F. Matthews faces a second-degree murder charge.
Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, 65-year-old Rawson and a 62-year-old man had arrived at Matthews’ house in the 12000 block of Pritchart Road in Parrish. An earlier report had mention of another witness, a 26-year-old woman, but she was not mentioned in the probable cause affidavit released Wednesday.
According to the affidavit, Rawson stayed in the car while the man knocked at the front door. A woman answered the door.
The 62-year-old man called out, “Bart,” who shortly arrived at the front door and was picked up by the man, according to the affidavit.
Matthews followed him out of the house as the man carrying the dog walked back to the car, firing a handgun twice into the air.
Another shot rang out, and the bullet flew through the windshield, hitting Rawson in the face. The car began to move backward and the 62-year-old man then tried to take the handgun from Matthews, according to the affidavit. Yet another round fired as the two struggled, but the man was able to take the gun.
No other injuries have been reported.
Matthews was described as having “brutal” behavior after his arrest, according to the affidavit. He is being held at the Manatee County jail without bond.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
