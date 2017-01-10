They went to a man’s home to pick up a dog, but were met with bullets

An 83-year-old man faces a second-degree murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing a woman Tuesday night.
Rebecca Rawson, 65, along with a 26-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man went to a home in the 12900 block of Pritchart Road in Parrish shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday to pick up a dog, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The 62-year-old man knocked on the front door and was greeted by Eugene F. Matthews, 83, who started firing at him with a handgun, according to a release.
At some point, Matthews started firing toward the vehicle with Rawson inside. A bullet went through the windshield and struck Rawson. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, the release stated.
No other injuries were reported, Dave Bristow, spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, said in an email
Matthews was taken into custody and is being charged with second-degree murder, according to Bristow.
