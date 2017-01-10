Man, 20, arrested on attempted burglary charge

A 20-year-old man faces an attempted burglary charge after a witness saw him trying to break into cars Tuesday.
According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher W. Jackson was seen jiggling the handles of several cars in the parking lot of the corporate headquarters of Bealls, Inc., located at 1806 38th Ave. E.
When a witness saw him and called 911, Jackson fled northbound on foot.
A K-9 and Community Oriented Policing unit searched the area and found him hiding, after which he tried to run away again. He was arrested without violence, according to the sheriff’s office.
