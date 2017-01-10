Crime

Amber Alert issued after possible kidnapping of teenager

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old Ponte Vedra Beach boy who went missing Monday night after a home invasion and possible kidnapping, according to law enforcement.

Marcus Hatch may be with three black males in their 20s between 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 6 feet, 2 inches tall. One was wearing a tan camouflage jacket, blue basketball shorts and tan cargo shorts; one was wearing a red hoodie, and dreadlocks; and the other was wearing a camouflage jacket, with jeans and black Jordan sneakers with a red stripe.

They may be traveling in A 2009 gray Subaru Legacy, Florida tag #AKN6Z. The hubcaps are silver, except for the front passenger wheel, scratches on the driver side rear door and has a military Air Force tag. There is a middle finger sticker that says “Thrasher” on the vehicle’s rear.

Marcus is described as standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall and having a mole on the left side of his face and a medium length afro and facial hair.

If the vehicle is located, FDLE advised people to not approach the car and to call law enforcement.

