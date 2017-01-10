10-year-old in stolen car injured when car crashes into a tree. The driver was 14

North Miami police officers, responding to a report of a car accident, found a stolen vehicle that had crashed into a tree.
They also found an injured 10-year-old boy. At least one other person in the car, a 14-year-old boy who was driving, took off running.
That teen was later caught and taken to the hospital to be treated for an injury.
Rafael Estrugo, a spokesman for North Miami police, said the 10-year-old was airlifted to the hospital. His condition was not known. It is not clear if anyone else was involved.
All occupants of the car could be facing charges, Estrugo said.
The car was reported stolen out of North Miami either Sunday or Monday, Estrugo said.
