Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Jan. 8, 2017

Jessica A. Hall, contempt of court, not answering summons, $1,500 bond
Christopher Nathaniel Smith, probation violation, $1,500 bond
Gerardo Rivera-Melgoza, bond/forfeitures/revocation, no bond
Eduardo Cruz, DUI/probation violation, $500 bond
Steven W Rex, battery, no bond
Jose A Harrera-Huete, DUI alcohol or drugs, $1,120 bond
Edgar Ulysses Servin, dealing/possession stolen property, $27,000 bond
Shane Daniel Weaver, multiple counts of possession of controlled substance w/o prescription, $38,740 bond