A guy arrives home to find uninvited guests. Now they’re facing burglary charges

A Manatee County resident who arrived home Saturday afternoon discovered some uninvited company in his home, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office news release.
As a result, Johnny Carver, 46, and Amanda Wrubel, 25, are taking up residence at the Manatee County jail for allegedly burglarizing a home in the 300 block of 26th Avenue East, the release said.
When the victim arrived home at about 2 p.m., he found the suspects inside, the release said. The suspects fled out the back door, but K-9 Niko and his handler, Deputy Scott Buird, were able to track them to a nearby wooded area — and Niko was “hot on their trail,” the release said.
Carver and Wrubel were identified by the victim and made admissions to investigators after being read their Miranda rights, the release said.
